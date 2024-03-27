H.B. Fuller Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

H.B. Fuller Company FUL is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on March 28, 2024.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, up from 55 cents per share in the year-ago period. H.B. Fuller is projected to report quarterly revenue of $825.03 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 17, H.B. Fuller posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

H.B. Fuller shares gained 0.7% to close at $80.36 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $115 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $66 to $60 on June 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

