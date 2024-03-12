Dollar Tree Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is expected to release its financial results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share, up from $2.04 per share in the year-ago period. Dollar Tree is projected to post revenue of $8.67 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $7.72 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 29, Dollar Tree reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year to $7.31 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $7.40 billion.

Dollar Tree shares gained 0.7% to close at $149.00 on Monday.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $170 on March 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

