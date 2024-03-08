Oracle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Oracle Corporation ORCL is expected to release its financial results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on March 11, 2024.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share, up from $1.22 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle is projected to post revenue of $13.31 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 11, Oracle reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Oracle shares gained 2% to close at $114.54 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $122 on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Dec. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $107 to $106 on Dec. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $140 to $130 on Dec. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $130 to $126 on Dec. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

