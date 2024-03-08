How To Earn $500 A Month From Oracle Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Oracle Corporation ORCL is set to release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on March 11, 2024.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.22 per share. Oracle is projected to post revenue of $13.31 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SmarTone Telecommunications, last month, selected Oracle to upgrade its Business Support System.

With the recent buzz around Oracle, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends too. As of now, Oracle offers an annual dividend yield of 1.40%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 40 cents per share ($1.60 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $429,525 or around 3,750 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $85,905 or around 750 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.60 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.60 = 3,750 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.60 = 750 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock's current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

ORCL Price Action: Shares of Oracle gained 2% to close at $114.54 on Thursday.

