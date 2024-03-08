Asana Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Asana, Inc. ASAN is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on March 11, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 15 cents per share. Asana is projected to report quarterly revenue of $167.68 million, compared to $150.23 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 5, Asana reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Asana shares gained 1.1% to close at $18.66 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 price target on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 price target on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $23 to $21 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $23 to $21 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce with a price target of $18 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce with a price target of $18 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $24 to $20 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Read This Next: Over $20M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying