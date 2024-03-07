What's Going On With Paysafe Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Paysafe Limited PSFE shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, beating the street view of 16 cents.

Quarterly revenue of $414.54 million beat the analyst consensus of $413.575 million. Sales increased 8% year over year.

Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 9%, led by double-digit growth from e-commerce solutions.

Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 8% on a reported basis, as a decline from eCash solutions was more than offset by double-digit growth from classic digital wallets, partly reflecting the company’s initiatives to increase consumer engagement and merchant checkout conversion rates.

Total payment volume in the quarter under review was $35.8 billion, increased by 8%.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is $121.7 million, increasing 13% year over year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased 23% to $40.9 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior year.

Fourth quarter operating cash flow was $61.6 million, compared to $64.1 million in the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2023, total cash and equivalents were $202.3 million, total debt was $2.5 billion, and net debt was $2.3 billion.

Outlook: Paysafe sees FY24 revenue of $1.688 billion-$1.712 billion versus the $1.7 billion estimate.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $473 million-$488 million.

Price Action: PSFE shares are trading lower by 15.5% to $12.02 on the last check Thursday.