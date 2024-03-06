Yext Stock Jumps On Q4 Results: Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Yext, Inc. YEXT shares are climbing after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Wednesday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

Yext reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share and is a 100% increase over earnings of 5 cents per share year-over-year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $101.1 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $100.62 million.

Yext noted its Direct Sales productivity was at the highest level it has been in the past four years, and North America Enterprise Sales have doubled year-over-year.

“Yext remains ideally positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation taking place across organizations worldwide as the adoption of generative AI accelerates across use cases and customers increasingly engage with brands through digital channels. I've never been more excited about our long-term potential, and believe we have the right team in place to capitalize on our large and growing market opportunity. As a result, I am confident in our ability to generate durable top and bottom-line growth, which should result in value creation for our shareholders over time, ” said Yext CEO Michael Walrath in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook:

Yext expects first-quarter revenue of between $96 million and $96.5 million, versus the estimate of $99.783 million, and adjusted earnings of between 4 cents and 5 cents per share.

The company sees fiscal year 2025 revenue of between $400 million and $402 million, versus the $408.673 million estimate and adjusted earnings of between 30 cents and 31 cents per share, versus the 28 cent estimate.

Yext anticipates new product releases in adjacent and relevant product areas in the second half of the year.

Related News: Why Tesla Stock Is Down More Than 6% Today

YEXT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Yext shares are trading up 17.3% after-hours at $6.98 at the time of publication.

Image: 777546 from Pixabay