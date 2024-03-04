GitLab Falls On Q4 Results, Guides Below Estimates

Loading... Loading...

GitLab Inc. GTLB reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a look at the details.

The Details:

The company reported quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents per share.

Quarterly sales clocked in at $163.78 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $158.21 million and representing a 33.25% increase over sales of $122.91 million from the same period last year.

“We delivered a strong fourth quarter and continue to see large enterprise customers standardize on GitLab to realize business value,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO.

“By integrating AI throughout the software development lifecycle, our DevSecOps platform allows our customers to plan, build, manage, and deliver software more efficiently, ultimately scaling the impact their software investments have on business outcomes. We believe this puts us in a strong position to continue to win the large market opportunity in front of us,” Sijbrandij added.

Outlook:

GitLab sees first-quarter revenue of between $165 million and $166 million, versus the $161.86 million estimate and full year 2025 revenue of between $725 million and $731 million, versus the $731.67 million estimate.

The company sees first-quarter earnings per share of between $(0.05) and $(0.04), versus the $0.06 estimate and fiscal year 2025 earnings per share between 19 cents and 23 cents, below the 35 cents per share consensus estimate.

The company expects an operating loss of between $12 million and $13 million for the first-quarter and operating income of between $5 million and $10 million for the year.

GTLB Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, GitLab shares are trading down 10.8% after-hours at $66.51 at the time of publication.

