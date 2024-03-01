Why Is NetApp Stock Shooting Higher Today?

Loading... Loading...

NetApp NTAP shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter FY24 results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Net revenue rose 5% Y/Y to $1.61 billion, beating the consensus of $1.59 billion. Billings rose 7% Y/Y to $1.69 billion in the quarter.

NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate (ARR) rose slightly to $608 million from $605 million a year ago. All-flash array ARR increased 21% Y/Y to $3.4 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $1.94, beating the consensus of $1.69.

As of third quarter FY24, cash, cash equivalents and investments stood at $2.92 billion.

The company returned $203 million to stockholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Dividend: The company declared a dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on April 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 5, 2024.

Outlook: For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenue of $1.585 billion-$1.735 billion (vs. consensus of $1.65 billion) and adjusted EPS of $1.73-$1.83 (vs. street view of $1.73).

For FY24, NetApp currently sees adjusted EPS of $6.40-$6.50 vs. consensus of $6.15 (prior outlook $6.05-$6.25) and revenues of $6.185 billion-$6.335 billion vs. $6.23 billion estimate.

Several analysts updated their coverage on NetApp following the earnings report:



Stifel maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105 to $120.

maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105 to $120. Wedbush maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $85 to $100.

maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $85 to $100. TD Cowen reiterated the Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $120.

reiterated the Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $120. Evercore ISI Group kept In-Line rating and raised the price target.

kept In-Line rating and raised the price target. Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $80 to $100.

maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $80 to $100. JP Morgan analyst maintained NetApp with an Underweight and raised the price target from $87 to $95.

analyst maintained NetApp with an Underweight and raised the price target from $87 to $95. UBS analyst maintained NetApp with a Neutral and raised the price target from $93 to $96.

Price Action: NTAP shares are up 23.11% at $109.72 on the last check Friday.