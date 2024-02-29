Autodesk Stock Climbs On Better-Than-Expected Q4

Loading... Loading...

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK shares are trading higher after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.95.

Quarterly sales clocked in at $1.47 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 billion and represents an increase of 11.46% over sales of $1.32 billion from the same period last year.

Subscription plan revenue was $1.34 billion, an increase of 10% as reported and 13% on a constant currency basis. Design revenue was $1.22 billion, an increase of 10% as reported and 12% on a constant currency basis.

“We are undertaking a multi-year process to develop lifecycle solutions, powered by shared platform services, and with Autodesk’s Data Model at its core. Together, these will enable Autodesk, its customers, and partners, to create more valuable, data-driven, and connected products and services,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO.

“Having led the industry in generative design, we are leading again in 3D generative AI. Our new multimodal foundation models will enable design and make customers to automate low-value and repetitive tasks and generate more high-value, complex designs more rapidly and with much greater consistency. We can already generate 3D representations from images 10 times faster and with vastly higher quality than currently available 3D AI,” Anagnost added.

Outlook:

Autodesk sees first-quarter earnings between $1.73 and $1.78 per share, versus the $1.78 estimate, and revenue of between $1.385 billion and $1.4 billion, versus the $1.39 billion estimate.

The company said it expects fiscal year 2025 earnings of between $7.89 and $8.11 per share, below the $8.13 estimate and full year revenue of between $5.99 billion and $6.09 billion, versus the $5.98 billion estimate.

ADSK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Autodesk shares are trading up 6.71% after-hours at $275.50 at the time of publication.

Image: Pete Linforth from Pixabay