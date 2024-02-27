EBay Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance, 'Fortress' Balance Sheet And More

Loading... Loading...

EBay Inc EBAY shares are trading higher after the market close Tuesday on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Revenue: $2.56 billion, beat estimates of $2.51 billion

Q4 EPS: $1.07, beat estimates of $1.03

Total revenues were up 2% year-over-year. Gross merchandise volume also climbed 2% year-over-year to $18.6 billion. EBay said it generated $123 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. The company reported free cash flow of negative $3 million.

EBay’s board also declared a cash dividend of 27 cents per share and authorized an additional stock repurchase program of up to $2 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

“I’m pleased that we met or exceeded expectations across our key financial metrics in Q4. Our fortress balance sheet and durable financial model enabled us to invest in our strategic pillars while protecting earnings growth and delivering robust capital returns,” said Steve Priest, CFO of eBay.

Outlook: EBay sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.54 billion versus estimates of $2.53 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.19 and $1.23 per share versus estimates of $1.13 per share.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET.

EBAY Price Action: EBay shares were up 4.08% after hours at $46.20 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JHVEPhoto from Shutterstock.