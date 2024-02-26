This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 14% Upside In Nvidia - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, while the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points during the session. All three major indices recorded gains last week, with the S&P 500 gaining around 1.7% and the Dow adding 1.3% for the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Brian Bittner

Analyst Firm: Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Pinstripes Holdings Inc. PNST with a price target of $6 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees around 87% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on with a price target of $6 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees around 87% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 21, Pinstripes Holdings posted a profit for its third quarter.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON and boosted the price target from $260 to $300 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and boosted the price target from $260 to $300 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock. Recent News: Axon said it will release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 27, 2024.

Loading... Loading...

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Neutral rating on Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL with a price target of $87 on Feb. 21, 2024. This analyst sees around 22% downside in the stock.

Reiterated a Neutral rating on with a price target of $87 on Feb. 21, 2024. This analyst sees around 22% downside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 20, Toll Brothers, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Josh Siegler

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on TeraWulf Inc. WULF and raised the price target from $3 to $4 on Feb. 23, 2024. This analyst sees around 98% surge in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and raised the price target from $3 to $4 on Feb. 23, 2024. This analyst sees around 98% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 15, TeraWulf announced a $22 million debt repayment and increase in self-mining capacity.

Analyst: Chris Caso

Analyst Firm: Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and raised the price target from $630 to $900 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees more than 14% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and raised the price target from $630 to $900 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst sees more than 14% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 21, NVIDIA reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Read More: Top 4 Consumer Stocks That May Plunge In Q1