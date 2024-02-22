Moderna Likely To Report Q4 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Moderna, Inc. MRNA is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 22, 2024.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of $3.61 per share. Moderna is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion, compared to $5.08 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna, last month, announced a series of business updates and progress on the company’s pipeline of mRNA medicines at the 42nd annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. The company said it came into 2024 with 45 total therapeutic and vaccine programs. Nine of those programs are in late-stage development.

Moderna shares rose 0.7% to close at $87.59 on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $142 on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $93 to $90 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Bill Maughan initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $82 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $128 to $123 on Aug. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $175 to $150 on Aug. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

