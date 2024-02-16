Why Digital Realty Trust Shares Are Sliding Today

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2024 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Digital Realty Trust's core FFO per share declines, with FY24 guidance below expectations.
  • Despite rental rate increases and significant bookings, DLR's outlook disappoints with projected revenue falling short of estimates.
Loading...
Loading...

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR shares are sliding after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results yesterday and issued FY24 guidance below estimates.

Revenue of $1.369 billion, up 11% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.394 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 9% Y/Y to $700 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 2% increase from the previous quarter and 9% increase over the same quarter last year. 

Core FFO per share declined to $1.63 in the quarter from $1.65 a year ago, missing the consensus of $1.64.

Digital Realty reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 8.2% on a cash basis in the fourth quarter.

The company inked total bookings in the quarter, which are expected to generate $110 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $39 million contribution from the 0–1 megawatt category and $13 million contribution from interconnection.

As of December 31, 2023, Digital Realty had approximately $17.4 billion of total debt and cash and cash equivalent of $1.63 billion.

Outlook: For FY24, the company projects core FFO per share of $6.60-$6.75 (consensus $6.83) and revenue of $5.550 billion – $5.650 billion (vs. consensus: $5.76 billion).

President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power stated, “Our fourth quarter results marked the culmination of a transformative year for Digital Realty.”

Price Action: DLR shares are down 7.24% at $137.85 on the last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesLarge CapNewsGuidanceMoversBriefswhy it's moving