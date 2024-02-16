DT Midstream Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

DT Midstream, Inc. DTM is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 93 cents per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $234.45 million for the latest quarter, compared to $243 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

DT Midstream recently announced the early mechanical completion of its Phase 2 LEAP expansion.

DT Midstream shares gained 1.3% to close at $52.43 on Thursday.

Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform with a price target of $53 on Jan. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $55 to $57 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Goldman Sachs analyst John MacKay reinstated a Sell rating with a price target of $46 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $58 on July 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

