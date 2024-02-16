Cinemark Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the Plano, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss at 13 cents per share, compared to a year-ago loss of 82 cents per share. Cinemark is projected to report quarterly revenue of $619.68 million, compared to $599.7 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cinemark, during November, reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 34.5% year-on-year to $874.80 million, beating the analyst consensus of $847.28 million.

Cinemark shares rose 4.9% to close at $16.55 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Burton maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $16 to $12 on Jan. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $23 to $15 on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on July 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

