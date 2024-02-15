What's Going On With Cisco Systems Shares Today?

  • Cisco Systems shares are down on below-consensus Q3 and FY24 guidance.
  • Cisco Systems plans restructuring that will impact approximately 5% of its global workforce.
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading lower premarket today after the company issued below-consensus third quarter and FY24 Adjusted EPS and sales guidance and disclosed workforce reduction yesterday.

The company issued guidance for third-quarter revenue of $12.1 billion-$12.3 billion, vs. $13.09 billion, and Adjusted EPS of $0.84-$0.86 vs. $0.92 estimate.

Cisco sees full-year 2024 revenue of $51.5 billion-$52.5 billion, versus estimated revenue of $54.26 billion and Adjusted EPS of $3.68-$3.74, versus the street view of $3.86.

Cisco plans to cut its global workforce by around 5% and recognize pre-tax charges of approximately $800 million.

Meanwhile, the company reported second-quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.87, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.84, and sales of $12.79 billion, beating the analyst estimate of $12.71 billion.

Also, the company raised the quarterly dividend per share by 3% to $0.40, payable on April 24, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of April 4, 2024. 

Price Action: CSCO shares are down 2.17% at $49.19 on the last check Thursday.

