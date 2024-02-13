Why Is Datadog Stock Trading Lower Tuesday?

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2024 1:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Datadog beats Q4 revenue expectations but stock drops amid forward guidance.
  • Datadog provides cautious 2024 earnings outlook.
Datadog, Inc DDOG stock price dropped after it reported its quarterly results on Tuesday.

The company clocked fourth-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $589.649 million, beating the consensus of $568.695 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.44 was in line with the consensus

As of December 31, Datadog had 3,190 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, increasing 15% Y/Y.

The adjusted gross margin expanded by 200 bps to 83%. The adjusted operating margin increased by 1,000 bps to 28%. 

Datadog held cash and equivalents of $2.6 billion, generating $201.3 million in free cash flow.

Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog, said, “During 2023, we delivered over 400 new features and capabilities to help our customers deliver on their cloud migration and digital transformation plans.”

Outlook: Datadog expects first-quarter revenue of $587 million-$591 million versus the consensus of $585.95 million. It sees an adjusted EPS of $0.33-$0.35 versus the consensus of $0.39.

Datadog expects fiscal 2024 revenue of $2.555 billion-$2.575 billion versus the consensus of $2.59 billion. It projects an adjusted EPS of $1.38 – $1.44 versus the consensus of $1.83.

Price Action: DDOG shares traded lower by 3.23% at $130.49 on the last check Tuesday.

