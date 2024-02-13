Robinhood Prepares For Q4 Earnings: Bullish Technical Indicators Suggest Optimism Among Investors

February 13, 2024 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Robinhood anticipates Q4 earnings with a surge in stock fueled by bullish technical signals and increased social media attention.
  • Despite overbought caution, Robinhood's pre-earnings scenario reveals positive momentum backed by bullish technical indicators.
Loading...
Loading...

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Wall Street expects a negative 1 cent in EPS and $453.46 million in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The company is known for being a financial technology company that provides commission-free trading of stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies through its mobile app and online platform.

The stock has been rising lately, with the uptick being attributed to increased attention ahead of its earnings report and significant mentions on social platforms.

Related: A Preview Of Robinhood Markets’s Earnings

Robinhood Stock Technical Setup Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

The technical setup for Robinhood stock suggests a strongly bullish trend.

The share price consistently sits above its 5, 20, and 50-day exponential moving averages, reflecting notable buying pressure. Moreover, the 200-day simple moving average stands at $10.31, well below its 50-day SMA at $11.48 a share, which is often interpreted as a bullish signal.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is 0.01, supporting the overall bullish sentiment.

However, caution is advised as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.5, indicating the stock is nearing overbought conditions.

Nevertheless, the Bollinger Bands for both the short-term (25) and long-term (100) suggest a bullish scenario, further emphasizing the current positive outlook for Robinhood stock.

Robinhood Analysts Consensus Ratings

Loading...
Loading...

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on Robinhood stock stand at a Neutral, with a price target of $14.05. Analysts, in January, have mostly upgrades their price targets for Robinhood stock, which now lie in the range of $11.50 to $15 a share.

HOOD Price Action: Shares of Robinhood were down 2.6% at $11.70 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Read Next: Bitcoin ETF launches Are Positive For Robinhood, But Limited Direct Driver of Transaction Revenue: Analyst

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsFintechNewsTechnicalsPreviewsTop StoriesTrading IdeasBZ Data ProjectExpert IdeasStories That Matter
fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter

Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!