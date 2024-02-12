Arista Networks Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share, compared to year-ago earnings of $1.41 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $1.53 billion, compared to $1.28 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Arista Networks, during November, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Arista shares rose 2.4% to close at $282.45 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $225 to $310 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $215 to $325 on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Erik Suppiger maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $215 to $325 on Feb. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $300 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $300 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $272 on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $272 on Jan. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $190 to $209 on Nov. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

