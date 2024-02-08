Loading... Loading...

Hershey Company HSY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 sales of $2.66 billion, a slight increase of 0.2% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $2.70 billion.

Adjusted EPS was $2.02 (flat YoY), above the consensus of $1.95. Gross margin contracted 90 bps YoY to 42.3%, and gross profit declined 1.9% Y/Y to $1.12 billion.

Operating margin contracted 238 bps to 17.5%, and the operating income for the quarter was $464.33 million (-11.8% Y/Y).

North America Confectionery segment net sales rose 2.1% Y/Y to $2.22 billion. Sales for the North America Salty Snacks segment fell 24.6% to $205.16 million, and the International segment increased by 12.7% to $231.71 million.

Hershey held $401.90 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2023.

“While historic cocoa prices are expected to limit earnings growth this year, we believe our strong marketing plans, innovation and brand investments will drive top-line growth and meet consumers’ evolving needs. We are elevating our focus on productivity and transformation to strengthen our business and deliver peer leading performance over the long-term,” commented Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dividend: The company announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of 15% or $0.178 and $0.162 per share, payable March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 20, 2024.

2024 Outlook: Hershey expects net sales growth of 2%-3% and adjusted EPS to be flat YoY at $9.59 versus the $9.82 consensus. The company sees capital expenditures of ~$600 million to $650 million.

Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 5.56% at $205.07 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons