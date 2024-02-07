Wynn Resorts Stock Ticks Higher On Q4 Performance - Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN shares are trading higher after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Wednesday. Here's a look at the highlights.

Wynn Resorts reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 per share by just over 66%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.84 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 billion by 5.83% and representing an 83.08% increase over sales of $1 billion from last year.

Wynn Resorts said that the increase in net income was primarily the result of increased operating revenues from its Macau and Las Vegas operations.

"The strong momentum we built throughout 2023 continued during the fourth quarter, with Adjusted Property EBITDAR reaching a new all-time record. These impressive results highlight our team's relentless focus on delivering five-star hospitality, which continues to elevate our properties above our peers as the destinations of choice for luxury guests in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Wynn Resorts announced that its board of directors had declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Feb. 29 to stockholders of record as of Feb. 20.

WYNN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Wynn Resorts shares are trading higher by 3.79% after-hours at $103.61 at the time of publication.

Wynn Palace Macau by Kalerna via Wikimedia