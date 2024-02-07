McKesson Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

McKesson Corporation MCK is expected to release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 7, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $7.05 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $6.9 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $77.86 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McKesson, during November, said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $26.80 to $27.40 per share.

McKesson shares fell 0.2% to close at $506.87 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $525 to $559 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $427 to $450 on Nov. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $459 to $480 on Nov. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $450 to $480 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $450 to $485 on Aug. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

