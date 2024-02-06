Loading... Loading...

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 7. Wall Street expects $1.26 in EPS and $7.26 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The San Jose, California-based company is known for being a leading digital payments platform that facilitates online transactions and money transfers.

PayPal has played a crucial role in advancing digital and contactless payments. It has pioneered and contributed to the evolution of the modern payments landscape.

PayPal Investment Thesis: Amidst challenges in the e-commerce landscape, PayPal demonstrates resilience. Recent signs of e-commerce volume having surpassed expectations should provide a robust foundation for anticipated growth in checkout volume for Q4. The company’s cost controls and labor management measures are poised to contribute to on-target growth. This should enhance overall operational efficiency.

With approximately 430 million active PayPal accounts expected to remain stable, the company continues to boast a substantial user base.

Despite recent global layoffs affecting 9% of its workforce, PayPal remains undeterred in its pursuit of market leadership. The announcement of AI-driven enhancements underscores the company’s forward-looking approach to innovation.

Investor sentiment hinges on the upcoming earnings report. Market participants closely monitor the results as a key determinant of PayPal’s performance trajectory.

PayPal Analysts' Focus & Consensus Ratings: Analysts are focused on engagement metrics. Of particular interest, will be the revenue per user trends, reflecting PayPal’s commitment to augmenting user engagement. Crucial metrics such as payment transactions per account and total transactions would also be grabbing analyst attention.

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: Consensus analyst ratings on PayPal stock stand at a Neutral currently with a price target of $63.44. Analyst who reviewed the stock in 2024 have mostly downgraded the stock reducing their price target to a range of $65-$66.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal stock was trading at $61.90 at the time of publication.

