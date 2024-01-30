Microsoft Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Jan. 30, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.32 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $61.10 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is reportedly set for a trip to India on Feb. 7 and 8, with a focus on exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunities for the year ahead, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to close at $409.72 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $450 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $450 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $455 on Jan. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $455 on Jan. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $400 to $420 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $400 to $420 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $420 to $450 on Dec. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $420 to $450 on Dec. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $390 to $430 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer Won't Press 'Buy Button' On This Stock, Calls Out Insurers: 'They Have No Idea What's Going On'