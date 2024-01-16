FB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

FB Financial FBK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was down $15.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.65 0.72 0.79 EPS Actual 0.71 0.77 0.76 0.85 Revenue Estimate 122.89M 128.28M 131.44M 136.83M Revenue Actual 108.97M 125.70M 127.24M 131.54M

To track all earnings releases for FB Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

