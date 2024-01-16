FB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
FB Financial FBK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was down $15.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.65
|0.72
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.77
|0.76
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|122.89M
|128.28M
|131.44M
|136.83M
|Revenue Actual
|108.97M
|125.70M
|127.24M
|131.54M
To track all earnings releases for FB Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
