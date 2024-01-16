Morgan Stanley Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Morgan Stanley MS is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 16, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.26 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $12.75 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Morgan Stanley, during October, reported revenues of $13.27 billion for the third quarter, beating the consensus of $12.58 billion.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.9% to close at $89.70 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $80 to $95 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $80 to $95 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $89 to $100 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $89 to $100 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jeremy Sigee downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $85 on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Jeremy Sigee downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $85 on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $98 to $103 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $98 to $103 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $102 to $101 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Read This Next: Top 4 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In January