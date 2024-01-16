Goldman Sachs Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share, compared to $3.32 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $10.80 billion, compared to $10.59 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs Group’s Goldman Sachs Asset Management recently disclosed the closure of the West Street Life Sciences I fund. The company stated that Life Sciences I closed above its fundraising target with $650 million in equity commitments.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.5% to close at $377.75 on Friday.





UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $382 to $440 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $329 to $333 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $447 to $468 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $440 on Oct. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $400 to $380 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

