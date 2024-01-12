JPMorgan Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 12, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $3.56 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $39.78 billion, compared to $35.57 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently reiterated his long-standing opposition to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, going so far as to suggest the government should shut down the industry.

JPMorgan shares fell 0.4% to close at $170.30 on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $167 to $171 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. HSBC analyst Saul Martinez initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $159 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

