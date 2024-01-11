Dow Dips Over 200 Points; First Financial Northwest Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 11, 2024 12:11 PM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling over 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.56% to 37,483.91 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 14,840.28. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.70% to 4,749.93.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Energy shares rose by 0.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell by 1.9%.

 

Top Headline

 

U.S. consumer prices increased by 0.3% month-over-month in December compared to a 0.1% rise in November and versus market estimates of 0.2%.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.4% in December versus a five-month low level of 3.1% in November, and compared to market estimates of 3.2%.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW shares shot up 49% to $20.33. Global Credit Union announced plans to acquire First Financial Northwest Bank for all-cash consideration of $231.2 million.

Shares of SEALSQ Corp LAES got a boost, surging 29% to $2.5250. SEALSQ announced that its FY23 revenue hit $30 million, a significant increase of 29% year-over-year, exceeding its Q3 outlook of growth in excess of 20%.

Transphorm, Inc. TGAN shares were also up, gaining 26% to $4.7650 after Renesas Electronics announced plans to acquire the company for $5.10 per share in cash.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

 

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND shares dropped 40% to $1.77. Clearmind Medicine reported pricing of $2.4 million registered direct and private placement.

Shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. YGF were down 24% to $1.3799. YanGuFang International named Ya Zhang AS Interim CEO and Yang Sui as Interim CFO, effective as of Jan. 9, 2024.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI was down, falling 38% to $3.8550 after the company reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share.

Commodities

 

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $73.27 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,033.90.

Silver traded down 0.7% to $22.915 on Thursday while copper rose 0.1% to $3.7820.

 

Euro zone

 

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.48%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.68% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.35% The German DAX fell 0.56% French CAC 40 fell 0.25% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.31%.

Industrial production in Spain increased by 0.8% year-over-year in November, while Italy’s industrial production declined by 1.5% month-over-month in November.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

 

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.77%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 1.27% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.31%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.1%.

China's vehicle sales jumped 23.5% year-over-year in December to 3.156 million units, following a 27.4% surge in November. The index of leading economic indicators in Japan fell to 107.7 in November versus a final reading of 108.9 in the earlier month, while index of coincident economic indicators fell to 114.5 in November compared to a final 115.9 a month ago. Reserve assets in Japan climbed to $1.295 trillion in December from $1.270 trillion a month ago, recording the highest level since July 2022.

 

Economics

 

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 from the prior week’s revised reading of 202,000 in the period ending Jan, 6, compared to market expectations of 210,000.

