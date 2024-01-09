Smart Global Holdings Stock Jumps: Company Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Issues Q2 Guidance, Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

January 9, 2024 5:52 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Smart Global Holdings reports Q1 EPS of 24 cents, versus 16 cents, and revenue of $274.2 million, versus $274.997 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS is anticipated to be 25 cents plus or minus 10 cents. Revenue is anticipated to be $285 million plus or minus $25 million.
SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported its first-quarter financial results. Here's a summary of the details.

What To Know: Smart Global Holdings reported adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents which topped estimates of 16 cents.

Revenue of $274.2 million missed analyst expectations of $274.997 million, a 30.0% decline year-over-year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $529.059 million as of Dec. 1, 2023, compared to $365.563 million as of Aug. 25, 2023.

Additionally, the company's board approved a $75 million share repurchase authorization which brings total authorizations over the past two years to $150 million.

Smart Global Holdings sees second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents plus or minus 10 cents. Revenue is anticipated to be $285 million plus or minus $25 million.

"We are pleased with the progress we are making on our transformation journey, marked by the strategic divestiture of our Brazil business and another quarter of record non-GAAP gross margins reflecting the continued shift to higher value enterprise solutions," said CEO Mark Adams.

"Additionally, we ended our first quarter with record cash and short-term investments of $553 million, allowing us to continue investing strategically in AI, developing products based on advanced memory technologies and strengthening CreeLED's portfolio to enable future long-term growth."

SGH Price Action: Shares of Smart Global Holdings were up 9.37% at $20.20 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Vicki Hamilton from Pixabay

