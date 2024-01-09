Recap: Neogen Q2 Earnings

Loading...
Neogen NEOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neogen missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was down $404 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.10
|-0.01
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.14
|0.12
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|231.10M
|227.65M
|218.86M
|228.29M
|Revenue Actual
|228.99M
|241.81M
|218.25M
|230.03M
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
