Recap: Neogen Q2 Earnings

Neogen NEOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was down $404 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 -0.01 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.11 0.14 0.12 0.15
Revenue Estimate 231.10M 227.65M 218.86M 228.29M
Revenue Actual 228.99M 241.81M 218.25M 230.03M

