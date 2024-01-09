SMART Global Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH is projected to release financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024, after the closing bell on Jan. 9, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 16 cents per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of 79 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $275 million for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SMART Global, during October, reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.

SMART Global shares gained 2.5% to close at $18.24 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $35 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Kevin Cassidy reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $35 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $22 on Oct. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $22 on Oct. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $20 to $28 on June 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Read This Next: Cramer Says This Major Healthcare Stock Is 'Ridiculously Cheap And Doing So Many Great Things'