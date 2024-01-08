Recap: Jefferies Financial Gr Q4 Earnings

Jefferies Financial Gr JEF reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jefferies Financial Gr missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was down $241.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.27
|0.43
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.06
|0.55
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.04B
|1.09B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.18B
|1.04B
|1.28B
|1.44B
To track all earnings releases for Jefferies Financial Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
