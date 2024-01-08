Recap: Jefferies Financial Gr Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Jefferies Financial Gr JEF reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jefferies Financial Gr missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was down $241.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.27 0.43 0.57 EPS Actual 0.23 0.06 0.55 0.57 Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.04B 1.09B 1.25B Revenue Actual 1.18B 1.04B 1.28B 1.44B

