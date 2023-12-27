Recap: Bridgeline Digital Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Bridgeline Digital BLIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bridgeline Digital beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $412 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bridgeline Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 0.01 0 Revenue Estimate 3.86M 4.05M 4.23M 4.26M Revenue Actual 3.91M 4.09M 4.08M 4.21M

To track all earnings releases for Bridgeline Digital visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.