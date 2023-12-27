Recap: Bridgeline Digital Q4 Earnings

Bridgeline Digital BLIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bridgeline Digital beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $412 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bridgeline Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.01
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|3.86M
|4.05M
|4.23M
|4.26M
|Revenue Actual
|3.91M
|4.09M
|4.08M
|4.21M
To track all earnings releases for Bridgeline Digital visit their earnings calendar here.
