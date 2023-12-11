Blue Bird Corporation Posts Top, Bottomline Beats For Q2, Raises FY24 Guidance

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 11, 2023 5:40 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Blue Bird Corporation posts Q4 EPS of 66 cents per share, versus 48 cents, and revenue of $302.96 million, versus $290.11 million.
  • The company increases its FY24 revenue outlook to between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion.
Loading...
Loading...

Blue Bird Corp BLBD shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased full-year 2024 revenue guidance.

Here's a look at some of the details

What To Know: Blue Bird reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, exceeding the analyst expectations of 48 cents, a 200% increase over losses of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

Revenue clocked in at $302.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $290.11 million, a 17.58% increase over sales of $257.67 million the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $87.9 million, an increase of $102.7 million. Also, the company reported 8,514 buses sold, up 25%.

Blue Bird increased its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion, versus the $1.12 billion estimate. The company stated it is reconfirming its long-term outlook of profitable growth towards approximately $2 billion in revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins of 12%+.

The company also increased its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $115 million or approximately a 10% margin.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's progress in transforming our business in 2023, and the outcome of all the hard work is evident in our record financial results," said Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird Corporation.

"The Blue Bird team executed a rigorous transformational plan over the past two years to improve operations and throughput, control fixed costs, recover economics through pricing and expand our leadership position in alternative-powered buses."

Related Link: Oracle Stock Sinks On Mixed Q2 Results: The Details

BLBD Price Action: Shares of Blue Bird were up 8.21% at $23.60 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro

Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay

Loading...
Loading...

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall CapAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving