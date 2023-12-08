Broadcom Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to $5.25.

Broadcom reported quarterly earnings of $11.06 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $10.98, a 5.84% increase over earnings of $10.45 per share from last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.29 billion, missing the Street's estimate of $9.41 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company also said it sees full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $50 billion.

Broadcom shares fell 0.3% to close at $919.28 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Broadcom following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt raised the price target on Broadcom from $1,000 to $1,160. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating.

TD Cowen increased the price target on Broadcom from $900 to $1,000. TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay maintained a Market Perform rating.

Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan upgraded Broadcom from Hold to Buy.

