RH Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RH RH is projected to release financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 ended Oct. 28, 2023, after the closing bell on Dec. 7, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of $5.67 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $756.74 million for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

RH, during September, reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

RH shares rose 0.1% to close at $279.88 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $365 to $325 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $375 to $335 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $335 to $260 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and decreased the price target from $355 to $340 on Sept. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $350 to $340 on Sept. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

