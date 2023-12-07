DouYu's Revenue Dip But Surprising Ad Growth: What's Next For The Streaming Giant?

Loading... Loading...

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) reported a third-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 24.4% to $186.3 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $184.8 million.

The leading game-centric live streaming platform in China's adjusted earnings per ADS of $0.03 was in line with the consensus.

Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 32.5% Y/Y to $157.8 million due to the soft macroeconomic environment.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 123.2% Y/Y to $28.5 million, primarily attributable to the increase in other revenues contributed by other innovative business.

Gross margin remained stable Y/Y at 14.2%. DouYu held $978.5 million in cash and equivalents.

Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs fell to 51.7 million, down from 57.1 million a year ago. The quarterly average paying user count decreased to 3.9 million from 5.6 million a year ago.

The stock has lost 47% year-to-date.

Price Action: DOYU shares closed higher by 1.55% at $0.72 on Wednesday.