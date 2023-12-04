GitLab Stock Pops After Q3 Results And Guidance Surpass Estimates: The Details

Loading... Loading... Loading...

GitLab Inc. GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share and sales guidance above estimates.

What To Know: GitLab posted earnings of nine cents per share, exceeding the Street's estimate of losses of one cent per share.

Quarterly sales of $149.70 million clocked in above analyst expectations of $141.49 million, a 32% increase from the same period last year.

The company also reported that customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased by 26% year-over-year, to 8,175.

GitLab sees fourth-quarter earnings between eight cents and nine cents per share, versus the estimate of losses of one cent. Fourth-quarter revenue is estimated to be between $157 million and $158 million, versus the $150.24 million estimate.

Full-year 2024 earnings are anticipated to be between 12 cents and 13 cents per share, versus the estimate of losses of six cents. Full-year revenue is expected to be between $573 million and $574 million, versus the $558.14 million estimate.

"We delivered a strong quarter, which was driven by the continued adoption of our DevSecOps Platform," said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and co-founder.

"GitLab is the only DevSecOps company that integrates security, compliance, and AI into one platform. With enterprises facing complexity from all directions, they need a partner to help them realize business value. GitLab helps improve developer productivity and reduces software spend, which is why our customers report seeing 7x faster cycle times with GitLab."

GTLB Price Action: Shares of GTLB were up 16.1% at $61.45 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

