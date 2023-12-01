Smucker Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is projected to release financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2024, before the opening bell on Dec. 5, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.40 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.95 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

J.M. Smucker, during October, entered into an agreement to divest its Fermented Food Condiment Brands in Canada to TreeHouse Foods in all-cash transaction valued at $20 million.

Smucker shares gained 1.1% to close at $109.73 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $135 to $125 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $135 to $125 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $123 to $119 on Nov. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Alexia Howard upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $123 to $119 on Nov. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $158 on Sept. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $158 on Sept. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $153 to $137 on Sept. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $153 to $137 on Sept. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Consumer Edge Research analyst Connor Rattigan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $154 on Sept. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Read This Next: Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Implode In November