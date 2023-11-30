Five Below Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Five Below, Inc. FIVE reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Five Below reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $736.40 million, exceeding the analyst expectations of $725.38 million.
Five Below said it estimates fourth-quarter net sales to be between $1.32 billion and $1.35 billion. The company also sees full-year net sales between $3.54 billion and $3.57 billion.
Five Below shares rose 2.2% to trade at $70.77 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Five Below following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target on Five Below from $205 to $215. Wells Fargo analyst George Kelly maintained an Overweight rating.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Five Below from $220 to $227. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman, meanwhile, reiterated Five Below with an Outperform and maintained a $220 price target.
Read This Next: Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Implode In November
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.