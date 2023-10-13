UnitedHealth Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is expected to release financial results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Oct. 13, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $5.79 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $91.37 billion, compared to $80.5 billion in the year-ago period.

UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to close at $525.54 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $529 to $531 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

