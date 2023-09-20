These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On AutoZone After Q4 Results

AutoZone Inc AZO reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The company posted fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.4% year-on-year to $5.69 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $5.61 billion. EPS of $46.46 beat the consensus of $45.12.

AutoZone shares gained 4% to trade at $2,575.11 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AutoZone following earnings announcement.

Barclays raised the price target on AutoZone from $2,721 to $2,742. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Overweight rating.

raised the price target on AutoZone from $2,721 to $2,742. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Overweight rating. JP Morgan boosted the price target on AutoZone from $2,950 to $2,975. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating.

boosted the price target on AutoZone from $2,950 to $2,975. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating. Morgan Stanley cut the price target on AutoZone from $2,835 to $2,750. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating.

cut the price target on AutoZone from $2,835 to $2,750. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating. Truist Securities boosted the price target on AutoZone from $2,886 to $3,006. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating.

boosted the price target on AutoZone from $2,886 to $3,006. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating. DA Davidson raised the price target on AutoZone from $2,425 to $2,500. DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Neutral rating.

Check This Out: Seagate, Lyft And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling