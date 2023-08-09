Wendy's Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Wendy's Company WEN is expected to report its second quarter 2023 financial results, before the opening bell on Aug. 9, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 24 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $566.95 million, up from $537.78 million in the year-ago period.

Wendy's shares fell 0.5% to close at $21.73 on Tuesday.

