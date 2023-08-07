Magna International Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Magna International Inc MGA reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
Magna International reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 17.3% year-on-year to $10.98 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $10.20 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat the analyst consensus of $1.25.
Magna raised its FY23 sales outlook from $40.2 billion-$41.8 billion to $41.9 billion-$43.5 billion versus the estimate of $41.74 billion. Magna raised FY23 adjusted EBIT margin outlook from 4.7%-5.1% to 4.8%-5.2%.
Magna shares fell 3.4% to close at $60.90 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Magna following earnings announcement.
