These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Dropbox After Strong Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 4, 2023 7:30 AM | 1 min read

Dropbox, Inc. DBX reported upbeat results for its second quarter.

Dropbox reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $622.50 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $613.64 million.

Dropbox shares gained 4.9% to $27.22 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dropbox following earnings announcement.

 

