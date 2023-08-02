These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Oshkosh Following Strong Q2 Results

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY23 guidance.
Oshkosh posted adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share, beating market estimates of $1.57 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.41 billion, versus expectations of $2.21 billion.
Oshkosh shares rose 10.1% to close at $101.41 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oshkosh following earnings announcement.
