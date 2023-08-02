These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Oshkosh Following Strong Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY23 guidance.

Oshkosh posted adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share, beating market estimates of $1.57 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.41 billion, versus expectations of $2.21 billion.

Oshkosh shares rose 10.1% to close at $101.41 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oshkosh following earnings announcement.

 

Check This Out: Starbucks, Phillips 66 And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved