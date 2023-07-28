Southwest Airlines Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Southwest Airlines Co LUV reported mixed results for the second quarter.

Southwest Airlines reported second-quarter FY23 operating revenue growth of 4.6% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, beating the consensus of $6.98 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.09, compared to $1.30 in 2Q22, missing the consensus of $1.10.

Southwest sees third-quarter RASM down 3% to 7% YoY; ASMs Up ~12%; CASM-X Up 3.5% to 6.5% and Economic fuel costs per gallon of $2.55-$2.65.

Southwest shares fell 8.9% to close at $33.02 on Thursday, and lost 0.6% in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Southwest following earnings announcement.

