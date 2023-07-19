Goldman Sachs Likely To Report Sharp Decline In Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 19, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of $7.73 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $10.84 billion.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 3.1% to close at $337.27 on Tuesday and added 0.2% in the after-hours trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $400 to $370 on June 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $400 to $370 on June 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $429 to $414 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $429 to $414 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $440 to $437 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 33% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $440 to $437 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 33% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $390 to $400 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $390 to $400 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%. Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $420 to $390 on April 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Read This Next: AT&T Attracts Huge Bullish Bets From Options Traders Ahead Of Earnings